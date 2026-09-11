American Legion 2-day rummage sale (Dodge City, Kan.)

Get your Christmas shopping out of the way early this year at the 14th Annual American Legion Post 47 Fall Rummage Sale!

This will take place at the post from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.

LOTS OF MISCELLANEOUS ITEMS will be for sale. All proceeds benefit veterans programs.

This event is FREE, however visitors are encouraged to bring items to donate to benefit the residents of the Fort Dodge Soldiers Home pantry.

Items they need include: paper products, cleaning supplies and snacks. (No canned goods needed at this time)

