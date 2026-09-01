American Voices
American Voices
Sarah Becham-Turner, soprano | Mixed Winds and Strings
Amy Beach: Piano Quintet | Florence Price: Selected Songs
Shawn Okpebholo: Selected Songs, City Beautiful and Amazing Grace
Arts in the Sunset
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Chamber Music Amarillo
806-376-8782
yara@amarillosymphony.org
Artist Group Info
Chamber Music Amarillo
info@amarillosymphony.org
Arts in the Sunset
3701 Plains Blvd.Amarillo, Texas 79102
806-354-8802
director@amarilloartinstitute.org