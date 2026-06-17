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An Evening with Terry Klein

An Evening with Terry Klein

Listening music from a master in an historic venue. Another iconic Texas musician said this about Terry; "When I heard the songs on Great Northern for the first time, I was floored. I knew I was hearing a true songwriter, and a true craftsman. These songs deal with real moments, elements, depths of the human spirit. The songs here still move me. Welcome a strong collection of songs and a new clear, bold voice.”
--Walt Wilkins
This is a donation show.

The Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

The Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center a 501 (c) (3) organization
http://www.woodyguthriepampatx.com

Artist Group Info

Terry Klein
michaelsinks@hotmail.com
https://breannestone.com/
The Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center
320 S Cuyler
Pampa, Texas 79065
806 655 0883
michaelsinks@hotmail.com
http://woodyguthriepampatx.com