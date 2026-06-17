An Evening with Terry Klein
An Evening with Terry Klein
Listening music from a master in an historic venue. Another iconic Texas musician said this about Terry; "When I heard the songs on Great Northern for the first time, I was floored. I knew I was hearing a true songwriter, and a true craftsman. These songs deal with real moments, elements, depths of the human spirit. The songs here still move me. Welcome a strong collection of songs and a new clear, bold voice.”
--Walt Wilkins
This is a donation show.
The Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center a 501 (c) (3) organization
Artist Group Info
Terry Klein
michaelsinks@hotmail.com
The Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center
320 S CuylerPampa, Texas 79065
806 655 0883
michaelsinks@hotmail.com