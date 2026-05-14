Art in the Park 2026

Art in the Park is back for its 58th year!

Join Garden City Arts for a full day of art, live music, and creative experiences in Stevens Park. This juried fine art and handmade craft festival features talented artists from across the region, offering original artwork, handmade goods, and a vibrant atmosphere for all ages.

Spend the day exploring artist booths, enjoying live performances, and participating in hands-on art activities. Whether you’re looking to support artists, find something unique, or simply enjoy time in the park, Art in the Park is a community tradition you won’t want to miss.

Art in the Park is presented by the University of Kansas.

Hosted by Garden City Arts

June 27 | 9 AM – 4 PM

Stevens Park | Downtown Garden City, KS

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¡Art in the Park regresa para su 58th año!

Acompaña a Garden City Arts para un día lleno de arte, música en vivo y experiencias creativas en Stevens Park. Este festival de arte y artesanías, seleccionado por jurado, presenta artistas talentosos de toda la región, ofreciendo obras originales, productos hechos a mano y un ambiente vibrante para todas las edades.

Pasa el día explorando los puestos de artistas, disfrutando presentaciones en vivo y participando en actividades artísticas interactivas. Ya sea que quieras apoyar a los artistas, encontrar algo único o simplemente disfrutar del día en el parque, Art in the Park es una tradición comunitaria que no te puedes perder.

Art in the Park es presentado por la Universidad de Kansas.

Organizado por Garden City Arts

27 de junio | 9 AM – 4 PM

Stevens Park | Centro de Garden City, KS