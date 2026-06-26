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artafterdark (Amarillo Museum of Art) - Friday, 6/26 from 7-10p

artafterdark (Amarillo Museum of Art) - Friday, 6/26 from 7-10p

ART + MUSIC + FOOD + DRINK

artafterdark returns June 26 for an evening of live music, food, drinks, games, hands-on art activities, and after hours access to the museum.

Explore our Route 66 inspired exhibitions, enjoy music by Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light, and enjoy games, art activities, and a gallery hunt with prizes throughout the evening.

📅 June 26, 2026
⏰ 7:00pm to 10:00pm
🎟️ $35 per person | Free for AMoA Members
https://www.amoa.org/event-tickets/aad
More information: https://www.amoa.org/aad

Amarillo Museum of Art
$35 (Members free)
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Amarillo Museum of Art
8063715050
amoa@actx.edu
amoa.org

Artist Group Info

jennyinzerillo@gmail.com
Amarillo Museum of Art
2200 S. Van Buren
Amarillo, Texas 79109
www.amoa.org