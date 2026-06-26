artafterdark (Amarillo Museum of Art) - Friday, 6/26 from 7-10p
artafterdark (Amarillo Museum of Art) - Friday, 6/26 from 7-10p
ART + MUSIC + FOOD + DRINK
artafterdark returns June 26 for an evening of live music, food, drinks, games, hands-on art activities, and after hours access to the museum.
Explore our Route 66 inspired exhibitions, enjoy music by Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light, and enjoy games, art activities, and a gallery hunt with prizes throughout the evening.
📅 June 26, 2026
⏰ 7:00pm to 10:00pm
🎟️ $35 per person | Free for AMoA Members
https://www.amoa.org/event-tickets/aad
More information: https://www.amoa.org/aad
Amarillo Museum of Art
$35 (Members free)
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Amarillo Museum of Art
8063715050
amoa@actx.edu
Artist Group Info
jennyinzerillo@gmail.com