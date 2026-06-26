artafterdark (Amarillo Museum of Art) - Friday, 6/26 from 7-10p

ART + MUSIC + FOOD + DRINK

artafterdark returns June 26 for an evening of live music, food, drinks, games, hands-on art activities, and after hours access to the museum.

Explore our Route 66 inspired exhibitions, enjoy music by Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light, and enjoy games, art activities, and a gallery hunt with prizes throughout the evening.

📅 June 26, 2026

⏰ 7:00pm to 10:00pm

🎟️ $35 per person | Free for AMoA Members

https://www.amoa.org/event-tickets/aad

More information: https://www.amoa.org/aad