Beethoven's Sixth
Beethoven's Sixth
Ryan Boehme, percussion
Vaughn Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No.2
WTAMU Composition Winner
Kevin Puts: Marimba Concerto
Beethoven: Symphony No.6 (Pastoral)
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 13 Mar 2026
Event Supported By
The Amarillo Symphony
8063768782
info@amarillosymphony.org
Artist Group Info
The Amarillo Symphony
info@amarillosymphony.org
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
500 S. BuchananAmarillo, Texas 79101
(806) 378-4297