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Beethoven's Sixth

Beethoven's Sixth

Ryan Boehme, percussion

Vaughn Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No.2
WTAMU Composition Winner
Kevin Puts: Marimba Concerto
Beethoven: Symphony No.6 (Pastoral)

Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 13 Mar 2026
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Event Supported By

The Amarillo Symphony
8063768782
info@amarillosymphony.org
https://www.amarillosymphony.org/

Artist Group Info

The Amarillo Symphony
info@amarillosymphony.org
https://www.amarillosymphony.org/
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
500 S. Buchanan
Amarillo, Texas 79101
(806) 378-4297
https://www.amarillociviccenter.com/