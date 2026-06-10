“Between The Sheets”, Genealogy Club
“Between The Sheets”, Genealogy Club
"Between the Sheets" — Genealogy Club. Open to all who want to learn about family research; genealogy. There will be a formal program each month based on the interests of participants. Starting February 2026, this club will meet on the first Saturday of each month from 2–4PM at the Prairie Museum Library.
Prairie Museum of Art & History
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every month on Saturday through Dec 05, 2026.
Artist Group Info
jennyinzerillo@gmail.com
Prairie Museum of Art & History
1905 South Franklin AveColby, Kansas 67701
785-460-4590
info@prairiemuseum.org