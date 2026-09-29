Bilingual Family Resource Fair (Garden City, Kan.)
Bilingual Family Resource Fair (Garden City, Kan.)
The 5th Annual Family Resource Fair is coming to Garden City! FREE food for the first 300 people.
This community event offers an opportunity for job seekers, local businesses, community organizations, and families to connect, share information, and learn more about resources and opportunities available in the area.
Whether you’re looking to connect with local resources, explore opportunities, or engage with the community, this event is a great chance to make connections and discover what’s available locally.
Meliorism is the belief that the world can be a better place with human effort. Services include case management, third party visitation, one-on-one support, family support, and referrals to community services.
Harold Long Park
04:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Kansas Children's Service League
6202763232
cdouglass@kcsl.org
Artist Group Info
Aim to Inspire Meliorism LLC
brittany@aimtoinspire.net
Harold Long Park
1001 E. Spruce StGarden City, Kansas 67846
620.640.4918
cdouglass@kcsl.org