Bob Livingston with Tucker Livingston at Chalice Abbey

We are so pleased to welcome Bob Livingston to Chalice Abbey on Saturday May 16! Doors at 6:30, show starts at 7:00. We will have the usual refreshments, and the Fair Trade Shop will be open for your perusal.

The list of people that Bob Livingston has collaborated with goes on and on-Michael Martin Murphey, Jerry Jeff Walker, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Terry Allen, Gary P, Nunn, Steven Fromholz, Guy Clark and many more. He is a founding member of The Lost Gonzo Band. Born in San Antonio, raised in Lubbock, Bob is simply a Texas Treasure.

Opening the show will be Tucker Livingston, an award-winning singer-songwriter in his own right, and Bob's son.. He will also accompany Bob during his show. Don't miss this one!