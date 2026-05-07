Bob Livingston with Tucker Livingston at Chalice Abbey
Bob Livingston with Tucker Livingston at Chalice Abbey
We are so pleased to welcome Bob Livingston to Chalice Abbey on Saturday May 16! Doors at 6:30, show starts at 7:00. We will have the usual refreshments, and the Fair Trade Shop will be open for your perusal.
The list of people that Bob Livingston has collaborated with goes on and on-Michael Martin Murphey, Jerry Jeff Walker, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Terry Allen, Gary P, Nunn, Steven Fromholz, Guy Clark and many more. He is a founding member of The Lost Gonzo Band. Born in San Antonio, raised in Lubbock, Bob is simply a Texas Treasure.
Opening the show will be Tucker Livingston, an award-winning singer-songwriter in his own right, and Bob's son.. He will also accompany Bob during his show. Don't miss this one!
Chalice Abbey
15.00 suggested donation
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026
Event Supported By
Barefoot Productions/Chalice Abbey
Artist Group Info
Mikefullerplays@gmail.com
Chalice Abbey
2717 Stanley St.Amarillo, Texas 79109
8065762480
kristinefuller36@gmail.com