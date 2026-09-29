Boomtober Fest - celebrating 100 years of grit in Borger, Tex.

Celebrate good food, strong community, brighter tomorrows with the Centennial edition of Boomtober Fest!

* Big Texas Little Film Tour at the Ranch, 425 N. Main St., 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9

* Car cruise and burnout contest on Main Street at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9

* Air Fly-In and Rose Rock Classic Car Show at Hutchinson County Airport, 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10

* Battle of the Bands Competition at the Dome, 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 featuring celebrity judge Mike Jones

* Borger Chamber of Commerce fish fry at the Dome, 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11