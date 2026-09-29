Boomtober Fest - celebrating 100 years of grit in Borger, Tex.
Boomtober Fest - celebrating 100 years of grit in Borger, Tex.
Celebrate good food, strong community, brighter tomorrows with the Centennial edition of Boomtober Fest!
* Big Texas Little Film Tour at the Ranch, 425 N. Main St., 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9
* Car cruise and burnout contest on Main Street at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9
* Air Fly-In and Rose Rock Classic Car Show at Hutchinson County Airport, 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10
* Battle of the Bands Competition at the Dome, 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 featuring celebrity judge Mike Jones
* Borger Chamber of Commerce fish fry at the Dome, 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11
The Dome at Borger
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Oct 11, 2026.
Event Supported By
City of Borger
806-273-0900
dthomas@borgertx.gov
The Dome at Borger
1113 Bulldog Blvd.Borger, Texas 79007