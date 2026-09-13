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Break the Cycle family fun day at New Chance, Inc. (Dodge City)

Break the Cycle family fun day at New Chance, Inc. (Dodge City)

The public is invited to a FREE celebration of recovery from drug and alcohol dependence Saturday, Oct. 10 at New Chance, Inc.

This annual Break the Cycle event has a Death to Dawn theme and begins at 3 p.m. with games and activities for the whole family, including a bouncy house, ring toss and face painting.
Special guest speakers will share their stories at 4 and 5:30 p.m.
A free meal and dinner will be served at 5 p.m.
A raffle/auction will be from 6:30 to 7 p.m.

New Chance, Inc., is a non-profit organization that has been helping folks recover from addition for more than 50 years.

New Chance, Inc.
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

New Chance, Inc.
620-225-0476
newchance@newchance.org
https://www.newchance.org/
New Chance, Inc.
2500 E. Wyatt Earp Blvd.
Dodge City, Kansas 67801
620-225-0476
newchance@newchance.org
newchance@newchance.org