BreAnne Stone - Live at Boot Hill Distillery - FRIDAY NIGHT @ 8p

BreAnne Stone is a singer-songwriter creating soulful, honest music rooted in connection and presence.

I write music from a place of magic — the space between our inner world and the world we cannot see, but deeply feel. If you’ve had the opportunity to hear me play, you know exactly what I mean. I write music for our souls to feel.

Music has been the backbone of my emotional world since I was a child. Like many musicians, it’s how I process, how I learned to feel, and how I make sense of the world around me. Now, it’s a gift I choose to share with those who resonate with it.

Thank you for being here. You’re welcome to stay as long as you’d like — listen, love, share, be free.