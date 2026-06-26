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Brother & the Hayes - Live in Amarillo (Goldenlight Cantina)

Brother & the Hayes - Live in Amarillo (Goldenlight Cantina)

Brother and The Hayes returns to Amarillo's GOLDENLIGHT CANTINA tonight for a live show! Rhett Uhland kicks things off at 8:45! $10 CASH at the door! $4 Tito's all night!

Golden Light Cantina
$10
09:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Golden Light Cantina
(806) 374-9237
info@glcamarillo.com
https://goldenlightcafe.com/

Artist Group Info

Brother & the Hayes
jennyinzerillo@gmail.com
https://www.brotherandthehayes.com/
Golden Light Cantina
2906 6th Ave
Amarillo , Texas 79106
(806) 374-9237
info@glcamarillo.com
https://goldenlightcafe.com