Brother & the Hayes - Live in Amarillo (Goldenlight Cantina)
Brother & the Hayes - Live in Amarillo (Goldenlight Cantina)
Brother and The Hayes returns to Amarillo's GOLDENLIGHT CANTINA tonight for a live show! Rhett Uhland kicks things off at 8:45! $10 CASH at the door! $4 Tito's all night!
Golden Light Cantina
$10
09:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Golden Light Cantina
(806) 374-9237
info@glcamarillo.com
Artist Group Info
Brother & the Hayes
jennyinzerillo@gmail.com
Golden Light Cantina
2906 6th AveAmarillo , Texas 79106
(806) 374-9237
info@glcamarillo.com