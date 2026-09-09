Centennial Parade and Mexica Fiesta in Garden City (Kan.)

Saturday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. the community is invited to Main Street for a grand parade, led by Parade Marshal and 2026 Fiesta President Angelica Castillo-Chappel. Vendors, food and live music will make the event fun for the whole family.

At 7 p.m. Saturday will be a dance at Stevens Park with special performance by Los Terribles Del Norte, the Ortiz Band, Mariachi Santa Ana from New Mexico, El Son Lagunero, Chemita Chago Boys.

On Sunday, Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. join the fiesta with more live music, vendors, and a car show, also at Stevens Park.

The 100-year-old annual Community Mexican Fiesta celebration is the result of a dedicated group of individuals called the Garden City Community Mexican Fiesta Association who, with the help of many people, businesses and foundations in and around this community, celebrates Mexico’s independence from Spain.

What started in 1926 is celebrating its Centennial year of bringing together the community in Garden City and beyond.

