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Chamber Music Amarillo presents A Grand Tour: Music from Austria, America and France

Chamber Music Amarillo presents A Grand Tour: Music from Austria, America and France

Embark on a musical grand tour of Austria, America, and France with the WT Faculty Woodwind Quintet and pianist Dr. Sarah Rushing as they perform vibrant works by Mozart, Barber, Saint-Saëns, and Poulenc.

ARTISTS:

Jessica Schury-Peckham, flute
Kathleen Carter Bell, oboe
Conor Bell, bassoon
Guglielmo Manfredi, horn
Sarah Rushing, piano

REPERTOIRE:

Samuel Barber: Summer Music
W.A. Mozart: Piano Quintet in Eb Major, K.452
Camille Saint-Saëns: Caprice on Danish and Russian Airs
Francis Poulenc: Sextet

Amarillo College Innovation Outpost
Tickets start at $40
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chamber Music Amarillo
806-376-8782
yara@amarillosymphony.org
http://amarillosymphony.org
Amarillo College Innovation Outpost
1220 S. Polk St.
Amarillo, Texas 79101
https://www.innovationoutpost.com/