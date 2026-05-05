Chamber Music Amarillo presents A Grand Tour: Music from Austria, America and France

Embark on a musical grand tour of Austria, America, and France with the WT Faculty Woodwind Quintet and pianist Dr. Sarah Rushing as they perform vibrant works by Mozart, Barber, Saint-Saëns, and Poulenc.

ARTISTS:

Jessica Schury-Peckham, flute

Kathleen Carter Bell, oboe

Conor Bell, bassoon

Guglielmo Manfredi, horn

Sarah Rushing, piano

REPERTOIRE:

Samuel Barber: Summer Music

W.A. Mozart: Piano Quintet in Eb Major, K.452

Camille Saint-Saëns: Caprice on Danish and Russian Airs

Francis Poulenc: Sextet