Chamber Music Amarillo presents A Grand Tour: Music from Austria, America and France
Chamber Music Amarillo presents A Grand Tour: Music from Austria, America and France
Embark on a musical grand tour of Austria, America, and France with the WT Faculty Woodwind Quintet and pianist Dr. Sarah Rushing as they perform vibrant works by Mozart, Barber, Saint-Saëns, and Poulenc.
ARTISTS:
Jessica Schury-Peckham, flute
Kathleen Carter Bell, oboe
Conor Bell, bassoon
Guglielmo Manfredi, horn
Sarah Rushing, piano
REPERTOIRE:
Samuel Barber: Summer Music
W.A. Mozart: Piano Quintet in Eb Major, K.452
Camille Saint-Saëns: Caprice on Danish and Russian Airs
Francis Poulenc: Sextet
Amarillo College Innovation Outpost
Tickets start at $40
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Chamber Music Amarillo
806-376-8782
yara@amarillosymphony.org
Amarillo College Innovation Outpost
1220 S. Polk St.Amarillo, Texas 79101