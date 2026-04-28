Chamber Music Amarillo presents American Voices

Experience the distinctive voices of American composers in this concert featuring the lush Romanticism of Amy Beach, the spiritual-infused melodies of Florence Price, and the powerful modern storytelling of Shawn Okpebholo.

ARTISTS:

Sarah Beckham-Turner, soprano

Mixed Winds and Strings

REPERTORIE:

Florence Price: Selected Songs

Amy Beach: Piano Quintet

Shawn Okpebholo:

Selected Songs

City Beautiful

Amazing Grace