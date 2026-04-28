Chamber Music Amarillo presents American Voices
Chamber Music Amarillo presents American Voices
Experience the distinctive voices of American composers in this concert featuring the lush Romanticism of Amy Beach, the spiritual-infused melodies of Florence Price, and the powerful modern storytelling of Shawn Okpebholo.
ARTISTS:
Sarah Beckham-Turner, soprano
Mixed Winds and Strings
REPERTORIE:
Florence Price: Selected Songs
Amy Beach: Piano Quintet
Shawn Okpebholo:
Selected Songs
City Beautiful
Amazing Grace
Arts in the Sunset
Tickets start at $40
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Chamber Music Amarillo
806-376-8782
yara@amarillosymphony.org
Arts in the Sunset
3701 Plains Blvd.Amarillo, Texas 79102
806-354-8802
director@amarilloartinstitute.org