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Chamber Music Amarillo presents American Voices

Chamber Music Amarillo presents American Voices

Experience the distinctive voices of American composers in this concert featuring the lush Romanticism of Amy Beach, the spiritual-infused melodies of Florence Price, and the powerful modern storytelling of Shawn Okpebholo.

ARTISTS:

Sarah Beckham-Turner, soprano
Mixed Winds and Strings

REPERTORIE:

Florence Price: Selected Songs
Amy Beach: Piano Quintet
Shawn Okpebholo:
Selected Songs
City Beautiful
Amazing Grace

Arts in the Sunset
Tickets start at $40
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chamber Music Amarillo
806-376-8782
yara@amarillosymphony.org
http://amarillosymphony.org
Arts in the Sunset
3701 Plains Blvd.
Amarillo, Texas 79102
806-354-8802
director@amarilloartinstitute.org
artsinthesunset.org