Chamber Music Amarillo presents An Evening with Beethoven
Chamber Music Amarillo presents An Evening with Beethoven
Experience an evening of masterful chamber music written by Beethoven featuring the dramatic “Razumovsky” String Quartet and the charming Septet performed by members from the Harrington String Quartet and WT Instrumental Faculty.
ARTISTS:
Rossitza Goza, violin
Katy Bursi, Violin
Brenton Caldwell, viola
Emmanuel Lopez, cello
Nick Scales, bass
Conor Bell, bassoon
Guglielmo Manfredi, horn
REPERTORIE:
Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet Op. 59, No. 1
Ludwig van Beethoven: Septet
St. Mary's Cathedral
Tickets start at $40
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 6 Mar 2027
Event Supported By
Chamber Music Amarillo
806-376-8782
yara@amarillosymphony.org
St. Mary's Cathedral
1200 S Washington StAmarillo, Texas 79102