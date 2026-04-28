Chamber Music Amarillo presents An Evening with Beethoven

Experience an evening of masterful chamber music written by Beethoven featuring the dramatic “Razumovsky” String Quartet and the charming Septet performed by members from the Harrington String Quartet and WT Instrumental Faculty.

ARTISTS:

Rossitza Goza, violin

Katy Bursi, Violin

Brenton Caldwell, viola

Emmanuel Lopez, cello

Nick Scales, bass

Conor Bell, bassoon

Guglielmo Manfredi, horn

REPERTORIE:

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet Op. 59, No. 1

Ludwig van Beethoven: Septet