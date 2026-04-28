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Chamber Music Amarillo presents Dvořák & Schubert with the Harrington String Quartet

Chamber Music Amarillo presents Dvořák & Schubert with the Harrington String Quartet

The renowned Harrington String Quartet performs two of the most revered works in the chamber music canon—Dvořák’s “American” Quartet and Schubert’s “Death and the Maiden”—at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.

Harrington String Quartet:

Rossitza Goza, violin
Evgeny Zvonnikov, violin
Brenton Caldwell, viola
Emmanuel Lopez, cello

REPERTOIRE:

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 14 “Death and the Maiden”
Antonín Dvořák: String Quartet No. 12 “American”

Amarillo Botanical Gardens
Tickets start at $40
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 9 Apr 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chamber Music Amarillo
806-376-8782
yara@amarillosymphony.org
http://amarillosymphony.org
Amarillo Botanical Gardens
​ 1400 STREIT DRIVE
Amarillo, Texas 79106
(806) 352-6513
info@abgardens.org
https://www.amarillobotanicalgardens.org/