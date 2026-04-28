Chamber Music Amarillo presents Dvořák & Schubert with the Harrington String Quartet

The renowned Harrington String Quartet performs two of the most revered works in the chamber music canon—Dvořák’s “American” Quartet and Schubert’s “Death and the Maiden”—at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.

Harrington String Quartet:

Rossitza Goza, violin

Evgeny Zvonnikov, violin

Brenton Caldwell, viola

Emmanuel Lopez, cello

REPERTOIRE:

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 14 “Death and the Maiden”

Antonín Dvořák: String Quartet No. 12 “American”