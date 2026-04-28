Chamber Music Amarillo presents Dvořák & Schubert with the Harrington String Quartet
Chamber Music Amarillo presents Dvořák & Schubert with the Harrington String Quartet
The renowned Harrington String Quartet performs two of the most revered works in the chamber music canon—Dvořák’s “American” Quartet and Schubert’s “Death and the Maiden”—at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.
Harrington String Quartet:
Rossitza Goza, violin
Evgeny Zvonnikov, violin
Brenton Caldwell, viola
Emmanuel Lopez, cello
REPERTOIRE:
Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 14 “Death and the Maiden”
Antonín Dvořák: String Quartet No. 12 “American”
Amarillo Botanical Gardens
Tickets start at $40
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 9 Apr 2027
Event Supported By
Chamber Music Amarillo
806-376-8782
yara@amarillosymphony.org
Amarillo Botanical Gardens
1400 STREIT DRIVEAmarillo, Texas 79106
(806) 352-6513
info@abgardens.org