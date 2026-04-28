Chamber Music Amarillo presents Echoes and Landscapes

Join CMA Artistic Director Kathleen Carter Bell as she collaborates with members of the Harrington String Quartet and the ASO’s Principal Cellist for an evening of evocative music spanning from impressionist Paris to the Welsh countryside.

ARTISTS:

Kathleen Carter Bell, oboe

Evgeny Zvonnikov, violin

Brenton Caldwell, viola

Nick Pascucci, cello

Sarah Rushing, piano

REPERTOIRE:

Charles Martin Loeffler: Deux Rhapsodies for Oboe, Viola and Piano

Benjamin Britten: Phantasy Quartet

Hilary Tann: The Walls of Morlais Castle

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Cello Sonata