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Chamber Music Amarillo presents Echoes and Landscapes

Chamber Music Amarillo presents Echoes and Landscapes

Join CMA Artistic Director Kathleen Carter Bell as she collaborates with members of the Harrington String Quartet and the ASO’s Principal Cellist for an evening of evocative music spanning from impressionist Paris to the Welsh countryside.

ARTISTS:

Kathleen Carter Bell, oboe
Evgeny Zvonnikov, violin
Brenton Caldwell, viola
Nick Pascucci, cello
Sarah Rushing, piano

REPERTOIRE:

Charles Martin Loeffler: Deux Rhapsodies for Oboe, Viola and Piano
Benjamin Britten: Phantasy Quartet
Hilary Tann: The Walls of Morlais Castle
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Cello Sonata

The Loft at First Baptist Church
Tickets start at $40
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chamber Music Amarillo
806-376-8782
yara@amarillosymphony.org
http://amarillosymphony.org
The Loft at First Baptist Church
1208 Tyler
Amarillo, Texas 79101
8063768782
info@amarillosymphony.org