Chamber Music Amarillo presents Echoes and Landscapes
Chamber Music Amarillo presents Echoes and Landscapes
Join CMA Artistic Director Kathleen Carter Bell as she collaborates with members of the Harrington String Quartet and the ASO’s Principal Cellist for an evening of evocative music spanning from impressionist Paris to the Welsh countryside.
ARTISTS:
Kathleen Carter Bell, oboe
Evgeny Zvonnikov, violin
Brenton Caldwell, viola
Nick Pascucci, cello
Sarah Rushing, piano
REPERTOIRE:
Charles Martin Loeffler: Deux Rhapsodies for Oboe, Viola and Piano
Benjamin Britten: Phantasy Quartet
Hilary Tann: The Walls of Morlais Castle
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Cello Sonata
The Loft at First Baptist Church
Tickets start at $40
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Chamber Music Amarillo
806-376-8782
yara@amarillosymphony.org
The Loft at First Baptist Church
1208 TylerAmarillo, Texas 79101
8063768782
info@amarillosymphony.org