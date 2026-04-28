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Chamber Music Amarillo presents Masters at Play: Ravel and Baker

Chamber Music Amarillo presents Masters at Play: Ravel and Baker

Amarillo Symphony Concertmaster Espen Lilleslåtten joins LSU colleagues Dennis Parker and Willis Delony for a virtuosic trio program exploring the vibrant intersections of jazz, folk, and classical traditions in music by Ravel and David Baker.

ARTISTS:

Espen Lilleslåtten, violin
Dennis Parker, cello
Willis Delony, piano

REPERTOIRE:

Maurice Ravel: Piano Trio
David Baker: Roots II

Arts in the Sunset
Tickets start at $40
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 20 Feb 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chamber Music Amarillo
806-376-8782
yara@amarillosymphony.org
http://amarillosymphony.org
Arts in the Sunset
3701 Plains Blvd.
Amarillo, Texas 79102
806-354-8802
director@amarilloartinstitute.org
artsinthesunset.org