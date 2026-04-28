Chamber Music Amarillo presents Masters at Play: Ravel and Baker

Amarillo Symphony Concertmaster Espen Lilleslåtten joins LSU colleagues Dennis Parker and Willis Delony for a virtuosic trio program exploring the vibrant intersections of jazz, folk, and classical traditions in music by Ravel and David Baker.

ARTISTS:

Espen Lilleslåtten, violin

Dennis Parker, cello

Willis Delony, piano

REPERTOIRE:

Maurice Ravel: Piano Trio

David Baker: Roots II