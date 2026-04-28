Chamber Music Amarillo presents Saxophone and Strings: Loops and Lullabies
Chamber Music Amarillo presents Saxophone and Strings: Loops and Lullabies
Amarillo Symphony Music Director George Jackson conducts a vibrant program featuring WT saxophone professor James Barger in Glazunov’s dazzling concerto, alongside beloved works by Barber, Gershwin, and John Adams.
ARTISTS:
James Barger, saxophone
George Jackson, conductor
Amarillo Chamber Orchestra
REPERTOIRE:
Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings
Alexander Glazunov: Saxophone Concerto
George Gershwin: Lullaby for String Orchestra
John Adams: Shaker Loops
Amarillo Botanical Gardens
Tickets start at $40
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 30 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Chamber Music Amarillo
806-376-8782
yara@amarillosymphony.org
Amarillo Botanical Gardens
1400 STREIT DRIVEAmarillo, Texas 79106
(806) 352-6513
info@abgardens.org