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Chamber Music Amarillo presents Saxophone and Strings: Loops and Lullabies

Chamber Music Amarillo presents Saxophone and Strings: Loops and Lullabies

Amarillo Symphony Music Director George Jackson conducts a vibrant program featuring WT saxophone professor James Barger in Glazunov’s dazzling concerto, alongside beloved works by Barber, Gershwin, and John Adams.

ARTISTS:

James Barger, saxophone
George Jackson, conductor
Amarillo Chamber Orchestra

REPERTOIRE:

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings
Alexander Glazunov: Saxophone Concerto
George Gershwin: Lullaby for String Orchestra
John Adams: Shaker Loops

Amarillo Botanical Gardens
Tickets start at $40
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 30 Jan 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chamber Music Amarillo
806-376-8782
yara@amarillosymphony.org
http://amarillosymphony.org
Amarillo Botanical Gardens
​ 1400 STREIT DRIVE
Amarillo, Texas 79106
(806) 352-6513
info@abgardens.org
https://www.amarillobotanicalgardens.org/