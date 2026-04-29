Saturday, May 9 | 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Say "Cheers!" at Wildcat Bluff with us as we celebrate the warmer weather and the beauty the High Plains has to offer.

This will be an afternoon for the whole family to enjoy, with options to upgrade to 21+ ticket, which gets nature lovers acess to special tastings from local vendors and two complimentary beverages

Tickets include access to outdoor games and activities, engagement opportunities with our community vendors, food options, beverages, and crafts for everyone.