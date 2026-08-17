Come From Away at Amarillo Little Theatre

Amarillo Little Theatre presents Come From Away at the ALT Allen Shankles Mainstage, Sept. 3–20.

Based on the true story of the days following September 11, Come From Away follows the people of Gander, Newfoundland, who welcomed thousands of stranded travelers when 38 planes were diverted to their small town. What began as an ordinary day became an international story of hospitality, music, resilience and unexpected connection.

With book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away is an ensemble musical about strangers becoming neighbors and ordinary people showing up for one another in an extraordinary moment.

Performances are Sept. 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m., and Sept. 13 and 20 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets and information are available through Amarillo Little Theatre at purchase.amarillolittletheatre.org or by calling the box office at 806-355-9991.