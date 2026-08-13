Democracy in Action
Democracy in Action
Fundraising event to support your Texas Panhandle Regional Democratic Headquarters in Amarillo TX. Fun...photo booth, dinner and a great opportunity to visit with and hear from your local candidates running for US House of Representatives, Mark Nair, state races and local races.
Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room
$100 per person or Table Sponsor for $1,000 (table for 8)
05:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Panhandle Democrats and Democratic County Chairs
Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room
401 S. Buchanan St.Amarillo, Texas 79101