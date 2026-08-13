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Democracy in Action

Democracy in Action

Fundraising event to support your Texas Panhandle Regional Democratic Headquarters in Amarillo TX. Fun...photo booth, dinner and a great opportunity to visit with and hear from your local candidates running for US House of Representatives, Mark Nair, state races and local races.

Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room
$100 per person or Table Sponsor for $1,000 (table for 8)
05:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Panhandle Democrats and Democratic County Chairs
Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room
401 S. Buchanan St.
Amarillo, Texas 79101
https://amarillociviccenter.com/