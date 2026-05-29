Destination Medicare 2026 - Amarillo, Texas

The Area Agency on Aging is offering FREE Medicare Educational Seminars for

individuals who are new to Medicare or turning age 65. These seminars are

designed to help you better understand your Medicare options and make

informed decisions about your coverage.

Participants may choose to attend either in person or online. All in-person

seminars will be held at the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission, located

at 415 SW 8th Ave., Amarillo, TX.

Registration link for Thursday, June 18th at 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

https://destinationmedicarejune18.eventbrite.com

