Destination Medicare
Destination Medicare
Destination Medicare 2026 - Amarillo, Texas
The Area Agency on Aging is offering FREE Medicare Educational Seminars for
individuals who are new to Medicare or turning age 65. These seminars are
designed to help you better understand your Medicare options and make
informed decisions about your coverage.
Participants may choose to attend either in person or online. All in-person
seminars will be held at the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission, located
at 415 SW 8th Ave., Amarillo, TX.
Registration link for Thursday, June 18th at 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
https://destinationmedicarejune18.eventbrite.com
Panhandle Regional Planning Commission
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Area Agency on Aging
(806) 331-2227
tcampbell@theprpc.org
Panhandle Regional Planning Commission
415 SW 8th Ave.Amarillo, Texas 79101
806.331.2227