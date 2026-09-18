Destination Medicare - morning seminar (Amarillo)

Let Area Agency on Aging of the Panhandle map out your Medicare journey with a free, educational event designed to help you navigate your Medicare benefits.

This seminar is for individuals new to Medicare or turning the age of 65.

Registration is required.

You have options to register for in-person or on-line attendance.

Tuesday, September 22 from 9 to 11 a.m.

or

Thursday, September 24 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

https://destinationmedicare24.eventbrite.com

Contact a Medicare Benefits Counselor 806-331-2227