Destination Medicare - morning seminar (Amarillo)
Destination Medicare - morning seminar (Amarillo)
Let Area Agency on Aging of the Panhandle map out your Medicare journey with a free, educational event designed to help you navigate your Medicare benefits.
This seminar is for individuals new to Medicare or turning the age of 65.
Registration is required.
You have options to register for in-person or on-line attendance.
Tuesday, September 22 from 9 to 11 a.m.
or
Thursday, September 24 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
https://destinationmedicare24.eventbrite.com
Contact a Medicare Benefits Counselor 806-331-2227
Panhandle Regional Planning Commission
Free
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Area Agency on Aging
(806) 331-2227
tcampbell@theprpc.org
Panhandle Regional Planning Commission
415 SW 8th Ave.Amarillo, Texas 79101
806.331.2227