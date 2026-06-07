Disney's Alica in Wonderland Jr - Main Street Summer Theater Festival (Colby)
Disney's Alica in Wonderland Jr - Main Street Summer Theater Festival (Colby)
Directed by Bonnie Cameron
Choreography by Nicole Kibel
Nex-Generation Interns: Kati Kellogg & Berkley Weigel
Performance Dates
Friday, July 17 at 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 18 at 3 p.m.
Location:
Frahm Theater, Colby Community College, 1255 S Range Ave
When young Alice finds herself in a strange world where everything seems upside down, she must find her way home…and find herself along the way. As she travels through Wonderland, she encounters all of the iconic characters that audiences have come to love: including the ever-tardy White Rabbit, the grinning Cheshire Cat, a cool Caterpillar, the wacky Mad Hatter, and the hot-tempered Queen of Hearts.
Colby Community College-Frahm Theater
Adults: $15 Youth (6-12)/Seniors: $10 5 & Under: Free
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Main Street Arts Council
mainstreetartscouncil@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
mainstreetartscouncil@gmail.com
Colby Community College-Frahm Theater
1255 S Range AveColby, Kansas 67701
785.269.3044
https://www.colbycc.edu/apply-now/?&utm_source=localiq&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=semcolbycommunitycollege&scid=4142007&kw=38382756&pub_cr_id=598000207402&device=c&network=g&targetid=kwd-300757981905&loc_interest_ms=&loc_physical_ms=9024462&tc=CjwKCAjwkYGVBhArEiwA4sZLuEjQY6FWz8SduE71yJAGZnjJbtqXRAMLg4NFCaaStPIq7Cy1t_6mDBoC8esQAvD_BwE&rl_key=6a06cb70c081aeb1f1a3c47ba3844e11