Disney's Alica in Wonderland Jr - Main Street Summer Theater Festival (Colby)

Directed by Bonnie Cameron

Choreography by Nicole Kibel

Nex-Generation Interns: Kati Kellogg & Berkley Weigel

Performance Dates

Friday, July 17 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 18 at 3 p.m.

Location:

Frahm Theater, Colby Community College, 1255 S Range Ave

When young Alice finds herself in a strange world where everything seems upside down, she must find her way home…and find herself along the way. As she travels through Wonderland, she encounters all of the iconic characters that audiences have come to love: including the ever-tardy White Rabbit, the grinning Cheshire Cat, a cool Caterpillar, the wacky Mad Hatter, and the hot-tempered Queen of Hearts.