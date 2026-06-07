Disney's Frozen Jr - Main Street Summer Theater Festival (Oakley)

Directed by Bonnie Cameron

Choreography by Nicole Kibel

Assisted by Jessica Halbleib

Nex-Generation Interns: Kati Kellogg & Berkley Weigel

Performance Dates

Friday, July 31 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1 at 3 p.m.

Location: Oakley High School Auditorium, 118 W 7th St, Oakley

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!