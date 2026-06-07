Disney's Frozen Jr - Main Street Summer Theater Festival (Oakley)
Disney's Frozen Jr - Main Street Summer Theater Festival (Oakley)
Directed by Bonnie Cameron
Choreography by Nicole Kibel
Assisted by Jessica Halbleib
Nex-Generation Interns: Kati Kellogg & Berkley Weigel
Performance Dates
Friday, July 31 at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 1 at 3 p.m.
Location: Oakley High School Auditorium, 118 W 7th St, Oakley
A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!
Oakley High School Auditorium
Adults: $15 Youth (6-12)/Seniors: $10 5 & Under: Free
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Main Street Arts Council
mainstreetartscouncil@gmail.com
Oakley High School Auditorium
118 W 7th StOakley, Kansas 67748