Disney's Moana Jr - Main Street Summer Theater Festival (Hoxie)

Directed by Bonnie Cameron

Choreography by Nicole Kibel

Nex-Generation Interns: Aubrey Diercks, Rose Lowry & Hailey Vaughn

Performance Dates

Friday, July 10 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 12 at 3 p.m.

Location: Hoxie High School Auditorium, 1625 Queen Ave

This thrilling and heartwarming coming-of-age story follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. Moana and the legendary demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as both learn to harness the power that lies within. With empowering messages of bravery and selflessness, Moana JR. is sure to bring out the hero within each of us.