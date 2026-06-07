Disney's The Lion King Jr - Main Street Summer Theater Festival (Goodland)

Directed by Bonnie Cameron

Choreography by Skylynne Fulwider

Nex-Generation Interns: Paige Fulwider, Michael Johnston, Mirari Linin & Claire Martin

Performance Dates

Friday, June 26 at 7 p.m. (MT)

Saturday, June 27 at 3 p.m. (MT)

Location: Goodland Jr/Sr High School Auditorium, 1209 Cherry St

Disney's The Lion King has captivated the imagination of audiences around the world, and now you have the opportunity to produce this one-of-a-kind musical in your community. Bring the African savanna to life on your stage with Simba, Rafiki and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again in this inspiring, coming-of-age tale.

https://mainstreetartscouncil.com/msstf2026