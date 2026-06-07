Disney's The Lion King Jr - Main Street Summer Theater Festival (Goodland)
Disney's The Lion King Jr - Main Street Summer Theater Festival (Goodland)
Directed by Bonnie Cameron
Choreography by Skylynne Fulwider
Nex-Generation Interns: Paige Fulwider, Michael Johnston, Mirari Linin & Claire Martin
Performance Dates
Friday, June 26 at 7 p.m. (MT)
Saturday, June 27 at 3 p.m. (MT)
Location: Goodland Jr/Sr High School Auditorium, 1209 Cherry St
Disney's The Lion King has captivated the imagination of audiences around the world, and now you have the opportunity to produce this one-of-a-kind musical in your community. Bring the African savanna to life on your stage with Simba, Rafiki and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again in this inspiring, coming-of-age tale.
https://mainstreetartscouncil.com/msstf2026
Goodland Jr/Sr High School
Adults: $15 Youth (6-12)/Seniors: $10 5 & Under: Free
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Main Street Arts Council
mainstreetartscouncil@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
mainstreetartscouncil@gmail.com
Goodland Jr/Sr High School
1209 Cherry StGoodland, Kansas 67735
785-890-5656