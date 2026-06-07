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Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr - Main Street Summer Theater Festival (Quinter)

Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr - Main Street Summer Theater Festival (Quinter)

Directed by Tori Grant
Choreography by Kirsten Lundgren
Choreography Assistant: Emery WaldmanNex-Generation Intern: Areya Weber
Show Assistant: Connor Blackwill
Performance Dates ****UPDATED SCHEDULE***

Saturday, July 18 at 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 19 at 3 p.m.

Location: Quinter Jr-Sr HS Auditorium, 600 Long St

In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home — and her fins — behind and live in the world above. But first, she'll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she's the girl whose enchanting voice he's been seeking.

Quinter Jr-Sr High School Auditorium
Adults: $15 Youth (6-12)/Seniors: $10 5 &amp; Under: Free
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Main Street Arts Council
mainstreetartscouncil@gmail.com
https://www.mainstreetartscouncil.com/

Artist Group Info

mainstreetartscouncil@gmail.com
Quinter Jr-Sr High School Auditorium
600 Long St
Quinter, Kansas 67752
785-754-2470
https://www.quinterschools.org/