Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr - Main Street Summer Theater Festival (Quinter)
Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr - Main Street Summer Theater Festival (Quinter)
Directed by Tori Grant
Choreography by Kirsten Lundgren
Choreography Assistant: Emery WaldmanNex-Generation Intern: Areya Weber
Show Assistant: Connor Blackwill
Performance Dates ****UPDATED SCHEDULE***
Saturday, July 18 at 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 19 at 3 p.m.
Location: Quinter Jr-Sr HS Auditorium, 600 Long St
In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home — and her fins — behind and live in the world above. But first, she'll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she's the girl whose enchanting voice he's been seeking.
Quinter Jr-Sr High School Auditorium
Adults: $15 Youth (6-12)/Seniors: $10 5 & Under: Free
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Main Street Arts Council
mainstreetartscouncil@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
mainstreetartscouncil@gmail.com
Quinter Jr-Sr High School Auditorium
600 Long StQuinter, Kansas 67752
785-754-2470