Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr - Main Street Summer Theater Festival (Quinter)

Directed by Tori Grant

Choreography by Kirsten Lundgren

Choreography Assistant: Emery WaldmanNex-Generation Intern: Areya Weber

Show Assistant: Connor Blackwill

Performance Dates ****UPDATED SCHEDULE***

Saturday, July 18 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 19 at 3 p.m.

Location: Quinter Jr-Sr HS Auditorium, 600 Long St

In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home — and her fins — behind and live in the world above. But first, she'll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she's the girl whose enchanting voice he's been seeking.