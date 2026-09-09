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DOCUMENTARY SCREENING: "The Space They Left" - A Film about Suicide

DOCUMENTARY SCREENING: "The Space They Left" - A Film about Suicide

Amarillo, don't miss the SCREENING of "The Space They Left," an Amarillo-based documentary feature about losing a loved one to suicide. There will be a SCREENING on Wed., Sept. 9th at 6:30p (doors); show at 7p CT. There will be a post-show Q&A. Please come and spread the word!

If you or someone you know is in crisis or experiencing thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 or call our local crisis hotline 806-359-6699.

Panhandle PBS
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Panhandle PBS
Panhandle PBS
2408 S. Jackson
Amarillo, Texas 79109
(806)371-5479
panhandlepbs@actx.edu
panhandlepbs.org