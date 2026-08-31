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Dodge City International Festival

Dodge City International Festival

Celebrate Welcoming Week in Dodge City with the 5th Annual International Festival!

This event brings together newcomers and long-time residents to honor the cultures and diversity that make up our community.

This event features local vendors, entertainment, a car show, fashion show, live music and free food -- sure to be tons of fun for everyone!

Wright Park
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Welcoming Dodge City
620-225-8100
roxanaa@dodgecity.org
https://www.facebook.com/WelcomingDodgeCity?comment_id=Y29tbWVudDoxNjM5NDQ4Njg0NjM0OTIxXzE2Mzk0NDk4MzQ2MzQ4MDY%3D

Artist Group Info

whodgin@hppr.org
Wright Park
71 N. 2nd Ave.
Dodge City, Kansas 67801
https://www.facebook.com/events/1434635961782862/?post_id=1639448684634921&amp;acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22footer_attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D