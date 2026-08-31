Dodge City International Festival
Dodge City International Festival
Celebrate Welcoming Week in Dodge City with the 5th Annual International Festival!
This event brings together newcomers and long-time residents to honor the cultures and diversity that make up our community.
This event features local vendors, entertainment, a car show, fashion show, live music and free food -- sure to be tons of fun for everyone!
Wright Park
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Welcoming Dodge City
620-225-8100
roxanaa@dodgecity.org
Artist Group Info
whodgin@hppr.org
Wright Park
71 N. 2nd Ave.Dodge City, Kansas 67801