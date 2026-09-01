Dodge City Public Library bi-monthly book sale
Dodge City Public Library bi-monthly book sale
Book lovers and bargain hunters are sure to be delighted by the twice monthly Friends of the Library book sale at the Dodge City Public Library on the first Saturday and third Thursday of the month.
Come and find some new-to-you books!
(Books are also available for sale during regular library hours in the Book Nook located on the main floor.)
Dodge City Public Library
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Dodge City Public Library
620-225-0248
library@dcpl.info
Dodge City Public Library
1001 N 2nd AveDodge City, Kansas 67801
620-225-0248
library@dcpl.info