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Dolly Day at Axes and Aces (North Platte, Neb.)

Dolly Day at Axes and Aces (North Platte, Neb.)

The only right way to mourn a woman like Dolly is to throw a party in her honor. So put on your rhinestones, tease that hair as high as it'll go, and come celebrate 80 years of a woman who gave us everything.

This Friday, Sept. 25 event lasts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and includes a children's book drive, a Dolly dress-up contest and of course Dolly karaoke.

Bring a book, bring your voice and bring somebody who needs a good night.

Axes & Aces
Free
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Axes & Aces
308-221-1040
https://axesnaces.com/

Artist Group Info

https://www.facebook.com/events/675-e-north-lake-road-north-platte-ne-united-states-nebraska-69101/dolly-day-at-axes-aces/1572348814357083/
Axes & Aces
675 N. Lake Rd.
North Platte, Nebraska 69101
308-221-1040
https://axesnaces.com/