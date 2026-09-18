Dolly Day at Axes and Aces (North Platte, Neb.)

The only right way to mourn a woman like Dolly is to throw a party in her honor. So put on your rhinestones, tease that hair as high as it'll go, and come celebrate 80 years of a woman who gave us everything.

This Friday, Sept. 25 event lasts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and includes a children's book drive, a Dolly dress-up contest and of course Dolly karaoke.

Bring a book, bring your voice and bring somebody who needs a good night.