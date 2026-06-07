Dreamworks Shrek the Musical Jr- Main Street Summer Theater Festival (Atwood)

Directed by Paige Fulwider, Payton Juenemann & Mirari Linin

Assisted by Bonnie Cameron

Choreography by Paige Fulwider

Performance Dates

Saturday, July 11 at 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 12 at 7 p.m.

Location: Rawlins County Elementary School Auditorium/Gym, 205 N 4th St

Once upon a time, in a far away swamp, there lived an ogre named Shrek. One day, Shrek finds his swamp invaded by banished fairytale misfits who have been cast off by Lord Farquaad, a tiny terror with big ambitions. When Shrek sets off with a wisecracking donkey to confront Farquaad, he's handed a task — if he rescues feisty princess Fiona, his swamp will be righted. Shrek tries to win Fiona’s love and vanquish Lord Farquaad, but a fairytale wouldn't be complete without a few twists and turns along the way.