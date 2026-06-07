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Dreamworks Shrek the Musical Jr- Main Street Summer Theater Festival (Atwood)

Dreamworks Shrek the Musical Jr- Main Street Summer Theater Festival (Atwood)

Directed by Paige Fulwider, Payton Juenemann & Mirari Linin
Assisted by Bonnie Cameron
Choreography by Paige Fulwider
Performance Dates

Saturday, July 11 at 3 p.m.
Sunday, July 12 at 7 p.m.

Location: Rawlins County Elementary School Auditorium/Gym, 205 N 4th St

Once upon a time, in a far away swamp, there lived an ogre named Shrek. One day, Shrek finds his swamp invaded by banished fairytale misfits who have been cast off by Lord Farquaad, a tiny terror with big ambitions. When Shrek sets off with a wisecracking donkey to confront Farquaad, he's handed a task — if he rescues feisty princess Fiona, his swamp will be righted. Shrek tries to win Fiona’s love and vanquish Lord Farquaad, but a fairytale wouldn't be complete without a few twists and turns along the way.

Rawlins County Jr/Sr High School
Adults: $15 Youth (6-12)/Seniors: $10 5 &amp; Under: Free
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Main Street Arts Council
mainstreetartscouncil@gmail.com
https://www.mainstreetartscouncil.com/

Artist Group Info

mainstreetartscouncil@gmail.com
Rawlins County Jr/Sr High School
100 8th St
Atwood, Kansas 67730
785-626-3236
https://www.usd105.org/