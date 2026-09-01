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Echoes and Landscapes

Echoes and Landscapes

Kathleen Carter Bell, oboe | Evgeny Zvonnikov, violin
Brenton Caldwell, viola | Nick Pascucci, cello
Choong-ha Nam, piano

Charles Martin Loeffler: Deux Rhapsodies for Oboe, Viola and Piano
Hilary Tann: The Walls of Morlais Castle
Benjamin Britten: Phantasy Quartet | Rachmaninoff: Cello Sonata

The Loft at First Baptist Church
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chamber Music Amarillo
806-376-8782
yara@amarillosymphony.org
http://amarillosymphony.org

Artist Group Info

Chamber Music Amarillo
info@amarillosymphony.org
https://www.amarillosymphony.org/cma/
The Loft at First Baptist Church
1208 Tyler
Amarillo, Texas 79101
8063768782
info@amarillosymphony.org