Echoes and Landscapes
Echoes and Landscapes
Kathleen Carter Bell, oboe | Evgeny Zvonnikov, violin
Brenton Caldwell, viola | Nick Pascucci, cello
Choong-ha Nam, piano
Charles Martin Loeffler: Deux Rhapsodies for Oboe, Viola and Piano
Hilary Tann: The Walls of Morlais Castle
Benjamin Britten: Phantasy Quartet | Rachmaninoff: Cello Sonata
The Loft at First Baptist Church
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Chamber Music Amarillo
806-376-8782
yara@amarillosymphony.org
Artist Group Info
Chamber Music Amarillo
info@amarillosymphony.org
The Loft at First Baptist Church
1208 TylerAmarillo, Texas 79101
8063768782
info@amarillosymphony.org