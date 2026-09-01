Explore frontier Army healthcare at Fort Hays

Ever wonder how healthcare workers did their jobs on the frontier more than one hundred years ago?

Historian Sherrie Smith invites the public to join her for a FREE presentation about the "Healthcare and service at a frontier Army hospital" from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 at the Fort Hays State Historic Site.

Her research explores healthcare at the fort during the years it operated, with a focus on the diseases that affected soldiers and other residents of the frontier military community. Visitors will learn how hospital staff treated illnesses and maintained the health of the post while facing significant challenges.

