Explore frontier Army healthcare at Fort Hays
Explore frontier Army healthcare at Fort Hays
Ever wonder how healthcare workers did their jobs on the frontier more than one hundred years ago?
Historian Sherrie Smith invites the public to join her for a FREE presentation about the "Healthcare and service at a frontier Army hospital" from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 at the Fort Hays State Historic Site.
Her research explores healthcare at the fort during the years it operated, with a focus on the diseases that affected soldiers and other residents of the frontier military community. Visitors will learn how hospital staff treated illnesses and maintained the health of the post while facing significant challenges.
Fort Hays Historic Site
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Fort Hays State Historic Site
(785) 625-6812
kshs.forthays@ks.gov
Artist Group Info
whodgin@hppr.org
Fort Hays Historic Site
1472 Hwy. 183 Alt.Hays, Kansas 67601
7856256812
thefort@kshs.org