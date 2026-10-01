[LIVE MUSIC] Fall Nights on 6th Street featuring Faith and Tracer Spencer (Amarillo)
[LIVE MUSIC] Fall Nights on 6th Street featuring Faith and Tracer Spencer (Amarillo)
Texas Route 66 Visitor Center and Ragtown Arts is proud to sponsor Fall Nights on 6th Street! Featuring Live music from Faith and Tracer Spencer, as well as food, drinks, shopping and art!
Come out and see us at The Painted Gulch October 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. for an unforgettable evening in one of the most unique spots on Historic Route 66!
The Painted Gulch
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Painted Gulch
806-437-7333
Paintedgulch@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Faith Spencer, Tracer Spencer
strife2013@gmail.com
The Painted Gulch
1900 SW 6th StAmarillo, Texas 79106
8064377333
paintedgulch@gmail.com