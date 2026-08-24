Fall Seminar
Fall Seminar
St. Luke Presbyterian Church and Amarillo United Methodist Church are hosting Dr. Ruben Habito, Professor Emeritus of World Religions and Spirituality, Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University.
We offer three sessions beginning at 6:30 on Friday evening, and 10 am on Saturday morning and 1pm on Saturday afternoon. Dr. Habito will be the preacher in a combined worship service of both congregations at 11 am on Sunday morning.
His topic titles are:
You Are My Beloved
The Good News in Daily Life
Contemplation in Action: Toward Healing Our Wounded World
St. Luke Presbyterian Church
06:30 PM - 12:00 PM, every day through Oct 11, 2026.
Event Supported By
St. Luke Presbyterian Church and Amarillo United Methodist Church
2144551143
kayporterama@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Dr. Ruben Habito 469 286 6325
rhabito@mail.smu.edu
St. Luke Presbyterian Church
3001 Bell St.Amarillo, Texas 79106
2144551143
kayporterama@gmail.com