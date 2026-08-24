Fall Seminar

St. Luke Presbyterian Church and Amarillo United Methodist Church are hosting Dr. Ruben Habito, Professor Emeritus of World Religions and Spirituality, Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University.

We offer three sessions beginning at 6:30 on Friday evening, and 10 am on Saturday morning and 1pm on Saturday afternoon. Dr. Habito will be the preacher in a combined worship service of both congregations at 11 am on Sunday morning.

His topic titles are:

You Are My Beloved

The Good News in Daily Life

Contemplation in Action: Toward Healing Our Wounded World