Forrest McCurren LIVE in Hays (HPPR Ambassador Tour)

Don't miss a night of LIVE MUSIC & storytelling by your favorite country-folk duo, Forrest and Margaret McCurren. If you're a fan of John Prine, Townes Van Zandt, Emmylou Harris and other songwriting icons, you'll love these two. They're touring across the High Plains as part of their HPPR Living Room Concert Ambassador Tour, with six shows in July and two more in August.

Spread the word about this exciting Summer tour!

7/14/2026 - Meade, KS

Meade Public Library

7-8PM

7/15/2026 - Hugoton, KS

City Park

7-9PM

7/16/2026 - Pampa, TX

Woody Guthrie Center

6-8PM

7/17/2026 - Panhandle, TX

Buffalo Grass Music Hall

7-9PM

7/18/2025 - Dodge City, KS

Boot Hill Distillery

8-10PM

7/19/2026 - Garden City, KS

HPPR Studio in Garden City

Doors @ 11:30AM / Show @12-2PM

***THIS IS A SUNDAY MATINEE PERFORMANCE!

8/21/2026 - Sharon Springs, KS

The Strand Theater

7-9PM

8/28/2026 - Hays, KS

Hays Art Walk

6:30-9:30PM

Thanks for supporting LIVE MUSIC and REGIONAL ARTISTS on the High Plains!