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Fort Hays State University Choir to honor Crull, McGowne (Hays, Kan.)

Fort Hays State University Choir to honor Crull, McGowne (Hays, Kan.)

The program will feature the Fort Hays Singers, FHSU Concert Choir, and Smoky Hill Chorale singing choral favorites of Conductor Terry Crull and accompanist Pam McGowne from their 21 years at FHSU as they prepare to retire this year.

FHSU Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

FHSU Department of Music and Theater

Artist Group Info

joancrull32@mail.com
FHSU Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center
600 Park Street
Hays, Kansas 67601