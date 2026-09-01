FREE Community Health Fair (Dodge City)

Flex Fitness and Q97 wants to remind you that your health matters!

Take advantage of valuable, FREE health services from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Dodge City Civic Center.

Visit with Dr. James Moffitt from the Ashland Health Center, donate life-saving blood to the American Red Cross blood drive and enjoy free vision, hearing and other health screenings.

Arrowhead West Child Services will be on site to provide developmental information and screenings for children up to 36-months old.

The Civic Center will also be the starting line for participants in the 13th annual Alive & Running 5K and 1-mile event at 8 a.m., hosted by the Ford County Suicide Prevention Coalition. Every step helps spread hope and start conversations that matter. Register now on RunSignUp.com.