Free Fallin’ into Gold Dust Halloween

The Petty Nicks Experience brings the music of Tom Petty, Stevie Nicks & Fleetwood Mac to Amarillo for one unforgettable Halloween night. Enjoy soaring vocals and harmonies, authentic and beautiful costumes and instruments, 100% live seven piece band, amazing sound, fabulous lighting, and a captivating, and custom video show that compliments each number.

This Halloween, step into the glow of gold dust, candlelight, top hats, shawls, guitars, and songs you know by heart.

The Petty Nicks Experience is an imaginative, full-band tribute celebrating the music of Tom Petty, Stevie Nicks, and Fleetwood Mac — from “American Girl” and “Free Fallin’” to “Rhiannon,” “Dreams,” and “Landslide.”

More than a concert, it’s an all-ages Halloween party at the Globe-News Center. Come in costume, enter the contest, bring the whole family, and sing every word with us.

Whether you lived it the first time or discovered these legends later, this is your Halloween night out.

The experience includes:

Costume Contest: Adult and Youth - Top hats, shawls, tambourines, witchy Stevie looks, Heartbreakers cool, and vintage ’70s glam encouraged. Prizes awarded.

Add on - VIP Meet & Greet tickets available: Backstage photos with the band, event memorabilia, and a more personal concert experience.

All Ages Welcome: Bring the whole family. Tickets start at just $25, all in. Family four pack for $100!!!!