Free Live Music Night w/Insufficient Funds
Free Live Music Night w/Insufficient Funds
Join us on the beach with free live music from Insufficient Funds! This event is family friendly, with food and drinks available on-site. Bring your fold-up chairs in case we run out of our supply, no outside food or drink, no pets, and shoes are not recommended. Spend the evening on the sand with live music, food, drinks, and a family-friendly crowd.
Shark Beach Burgers
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Shark Beach Burgers
East Farm to Market Road 1151Amarilllo, Texas 79118