Garden City author to present at 15th Annual Kansas Book Festival
Garden City author to present at 15th Annual Kansas Book Festival
Award-winning author Dennis Garcia will return to Kansas on September 26 for the Kansas Book Festival at Washburn University, where he will share the family history and research behind Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success. Garcia will participate in the 2 p.m. Family Research and Remembrance panel and will also meet readers and sign copies of the book throughout the festival.
Washburn University Mabee Library & Memorial Union
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Kansas Book Festival
ksbookfestival@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Dennis Garcia
veronica@veronicavsopher.com
Washburn University Mabee Library & Memorial Union
1700 SW College AveTopeka, Kansas 66604
785-670-1509
eodirector@washburn.edu