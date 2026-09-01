Gershwin, and all that Jazz!
Gershwin, and all that Jazz!
Michelle Cann, piano
Carlos Simon: Four Black American Dances
Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F
Shostakovich: Excerpts from Suite for Variety Orchestra No.1
Gershwin: An American in Paris
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 16 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
The Amarillo Symphony
8063768782
info@amarillosymphony.org
Artist Group Info
The Amarillo Symphony
info@amarillosymphony.org
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
500 S. BuchananAmarillo, Texas 79101
(806) 378-4297